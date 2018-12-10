Here's how a township laundry business is creating jobs

Rosy Vision Multipurpose Cooperative is a youth owned laundry service business, which was established by the five young women.

“We were frustrated by unemployment and thought we should come together and do laundry for people in our community. We saw a market because community members used to travel to town to get their laundry done,” said chairperson of the cooperative, Nelisiwe Skosana (29).

Although their cooperative was registered in 2016, they only started operating in 2017.

She explains that at the inception of the business, they used to hand-wash and iron for their customers since they did not have the necessary equipment.