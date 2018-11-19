Looters, in red and other guises, are after Pravin Gordhan's blood

Former finance minister Nhanhla Nene has taught us a big lesson; that not everything that looks like a sheep is a sheep. Some lions fit well in a sheep skin.

We musk keep the same lesson in mind as we digest the revelation that current public enterprises minister, Pravin Gordhan, has also met the Guptas. If more evidence suggests he is not holier than thou, we must not spare him our wrath.

But, as things stand, nothing suggests Gordhan has collaborated with the Guptas to capture our state.

We have all seen Gordhan suffer under the kleptocratic Zuma administration for refusing to collaborate with the Guptas.

It was Gordhan who refused to defend the Guptas when their bank accounts were closed. He even went to court to seek protection.

At the time, Gordhan was insulted publicly by the likes of Jimmy (now disguising as Mzwanele) Manyi as the enemy of radical economic transformation, which essentially meant looting public resources in the name of blackness.

Even the blind know that Manyi has been a mercenary for the Guptas. As they were stampeding to flee SA after Cyril Ramaphosa's victory, Manyi offered to serve as undertaker to bury Gupta TV and newspaper with dignity. We all know that no undertaker processes bodies for free.