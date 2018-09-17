Corruption the defining trait of SA politicians, from Oom Paul to Juju

We can only appreciate where we are today if we can see a wider vista of South Africa's political trajectory, even if it is for the mere sake of it.

Indeed, the purest form of knowledge is that which is sought for its own sake, not for a utilitarian purpose.

That South Africa's politics is changing is obvious. To contextualise the changes, we must retrace the steps that have brought us where we are today.

When we say "politics" we mean that which is embodied in the life of the person called "politician". To grasp politics is therefore to understand the character of the politician, for there would be no politics without a politician. How, then, has the character of South Africa's politician evolved?

In a nutshell, modern South Africa has seen five types of politician. The first was a capitalist-cum-politician. He was a commander-in-chief of a company (Dutch East India Company) who also presided as governor over a small population of free burghers occupying a small expanse of land in the Cape.

The character of this first type of politician was that of an extravagantly haughty European, steeped in classics. His outlook was aristocratic. Such types were obsessed with material comfort and prestige. Study the life of Simon van der Stel and his Groot Constantia farm, if you need a practical example.

The second type of politician was British, also very aristocratic in outlook. He was typically a product of the prestigious Oxbridge education system, and therefore arrogant. Almost all these types were knighted, and thus their names were preceded by a "Sir" or "Lord".