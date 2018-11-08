Busi's timing on Gordhan is suspicious

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan is not above the law. No person is, for that matter.

So if there is a case that he needs to answer before any of the country's institutions set up in terms of the constitution, so he should.

However it is difficult not to be suspicious of the motives behind the seemingly sudden revival of the investigation into his role in offering Ivan Pillay an early retirement package as the deputy commissioner at SA Revenue Services.

The Pillay pension saga, and Gordhan's alleged role in it, was at the centre of the campaign by supporters of then president Jacob Zuma to remove the minister from cabinet about two years ago,

It resulted in the National Prosecuting Authority charging Gordhan with fraud, only for then NPA head Shaun Abrahams to withdraw the charges on the grounds that there was no case against Gordhan.

It is therefore curious that public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has decided to pick up the matter two years after Abrahams concluded there was no case.

What also leaves a bitter taste in the mouth about the public protector's investigation is that it is based on a complaint by a former speech-writer in Zuma presidential office.