Home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba will be called to account in Parliament next week to “clarify the department's view on the granting of permission for the operation of a private terminal at OR Tambo International Airport.

In a statement issued on behalf of the portfolio committee on home affairs‚ chair Hlomani Chauke said that recent events – including a ruling by the Constitutional Court on Thursday denying Gigaba’s application for leave to appeal against a court ruling that he had lied under oath in the OR Tambo matter – called into question “the admissibility of information that the department has previously put before the committee”.

Apart from Thursday’s ruling‚ this week the Public Protector released a report on Wednesday also saying that Gigaba had lied under oath. In the days prior to that‚ Gigaba was attacked in Parliament over the private OR Tambo terminal matter.