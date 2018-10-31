DA MP Toby Chance said that Zulu had lied in the National Assembly on November 29 last year.

Chance alleged the department had bought cars valued at R3.1-billion. These included a Mercedes Benz E400 valued at R1.1-million for Zulu‚ a Lexus GS350 for the deputy minister valued at R900‚000 and a BMW 5 series valued at R1-million.

Chance asked Zulu about these cars after the department’s adjusted budget was revealed on November 22 which included the new cars.

Zulu told parliament on November 29 that she drove a Lexus valued at R580‚000.

“Even a child would know that a Lexus like that can’t cost a million rands.”

Zulu told the public protector her response was based on the cars the department was using at the time and that she had not seen the adjusted budget.

“According to Ms Zulu‚ when a budget is approved in Parliament‚ the document is not immediately available to the Minister‚ but is published on the National Treasury website to be accessed by the Department’s CFO and Accounting Officer. The document is then routed via submissions to the Minister’s office‚” the PP report said.