“I have a right to be as romantic as I want with my wife.”

That is what home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba said in an exclusive interview with eNCA on Monday evening after his sex tape leaked last week.

The sex tape has also been uploaded onto the world’s biggest porn site‚ PornHub.

“She’s my wife. I paid lobola. I married her in broad daylight. I have a right to be as romantic as I want. When I travel with her‚ you complain. When I’m being romantic with her‚ you hack my phone‚ you try to humiliate us‚ you still complain. What do you want us to do? To stop being husband and wife? We’re not going to do that.”