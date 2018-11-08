South African journalist Angela Quintal detained in Tanzania

"Quintal and Mumo were then escorted from the hotel and have been taken to an unknown location‚" said the CPJ.

They were in the country on a reporting mission for CPJ. Quintal is a respected South African journalist and former editor of the Mail and Guardian newspaper‚ now working for the media freedom group based in America.

"We are concerned for the safety of our colleagues Angela Quintal and Muthoki Mumo‚ who were detained while legally visiting Tanzania‚" said Joel Simon‚ CPJ's executive director. "We call on the authorities to immediately release them and return their passports."