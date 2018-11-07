Gigaba: Still no policy on private terminals

“Go and rest!”

Those were the last words MPs said to home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba as the parliamentary committee that oversees his portfolio decided it had heard enough from him regarding the private terminal operated by the Oppenheimer family at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

The meeting was convened to allow Gigaba to brief the committee on the agreement between the department of home affairs and Fireblade Aviation about the terminal at the airport.

But for two and a half hours‚ MPs were at odds over whether Gigaba should address them at all - given that the Constitutional Court and the public protector have already ruled against him and MPs could not be seen to be reviewing those decisions.

Some felt that Gigaba should be given a chance to state his story‚ especially following his comments to the media over the weekend that he had never been given an opportunity to have his say.

The Oppenheimers told the same committee last week that Gigaba lied to parliament when he said he had never approved their private use of a terminal at the airport. Gigaba denies giving the Oppenheimers such approval.

Committee chairperson Hlomani Chauke sought to assure Gigaba that his committee's work had “nothing to do with a plot to embarrass him”. They were merely exercising their responsibility to hold him to account as taxpayers' money was being spent in the running of the private terminal‚ he said.

After much dilly-dallying the minister was finally allowed to address MPs - but he told them that due to pending matters‚ he would confine himself to operational issues around Fireblade Aviation.