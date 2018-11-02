Officials caught with hands in the cookie jar deserve more than slap on the wrist

Every time I listen to the radio or open a newspaper to be confronted by a story about yet another politician embroiled in a scandal I want to scream out in anger and frustration: not another one!

But another part of me, or more optimistic part of me celebrates every time I hear of yet another exposé.

That rational part of me argues that at least these things are coming out. At least some people in such organisations as the Reserve Bank, the National Prosecuting Authority, the Office of the Public Protector and other investigative organisations of civil society are doing their work.

We derive hope from efforts by these people who work, risking their own lives, to expose the rot that is threatening to choke life out of our nascent democracy.

Now the next logical level in this process surely is for something drastic to be done to those people who have been caught.

It has become a norm in this country that when an official has been found with their hand in the cookie jar, or has been exposed for some misdemeanour, he or she will simply be transferred to another post.

If a government minister is implicated in wrongdoing and the media and civil society start making a noise that particular person gets shunted to another portfolio; or gets an ambassadorship in some far-off land where he will sit until the public has possibly forgotten about their past shameful behaviour.

What this means is that the authorities - that is to say those in the ruling party - act not out of acknowledging that a wrong has been committed.

They act simply to control damage.

When the miscreant in question gets the riot act being read to them it is not because the party hates the wrongfulness of the act he is being accused of.

He is simply being punished for putting the ruling party in a bad light.

To emphasise the point, the wrongdoer is being rapped on the knuckles not for the wrongdoing, but for the fact that he has been caught.