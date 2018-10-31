Nhleko was not involved in giving partner a R30m contract: Public Protector

Former police minister Nathi Nhleko did not unduly award a R30m contract to an NGO run by his partner‚ Dr Nomcebo Mthembu‚ in 2014. This was the finding in a Public Protector’s report released on Wednesday.

“Minister Nhleko was not yet appointed as the Minister of Police when the MOU (memorandum of understanding) with Indoni was signed and he was not involved in the administrative processes to utilise the services of Indoni and the payment thereof‚” the report said.

Nhleko and the Civilian Secretariat for Police Service (CSPS) told Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane that a memorandum of understanding was signed between Indoni and the former police minister‚ Nathi Mthethwa‚ on May 23 2014. Nhleko was appointed police minister three days later.