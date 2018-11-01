The Public Protector has recommended that the board of Pikitup take disciplinary steps against all officials implicated in flouting the entity’s supply chain management policies.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Wednesday released a report on the City of Johannesburg’s waste management company‚ following an investigation into allegations of maladministration and corruption relating to the awarding and subsequent extension of a contract to Aqua Transport and Plant Hire.

Mkhwebane also investigated allegations that former Pikitup managing director Amanda Nair had irregularly appointed friends and former colleagues without subjecting them to an interview process‚ and improperly offered them salaries higher than the levels prescribed by Pikitup’s remuneration policy.

In its 2016 complaint‚ the South African Municipal Workers Union claimed Nair had removed black employees from critical positions and replaced them with Indian workers.

In her findings‚ the Public Protector found that Pikitup had improperly awarded and subsequently extended the contract for the supply‚ operations and maintenance of plant equipment to the designated landfill‚ garden sites and waste management depot to Aqua.