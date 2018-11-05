DA wants Gigaba‚ Bathabile given the chop

Maimane said the unity of the ANC could not be at the expense of delivery to the people. He argued that while Ramaphosa exercised executive powers in terms of the Constitution when he appointed ministers to Cabinet‚ it was vital to underscore that appointments ought to be rational and legally defensible.

Maimane added that his party believed the reappointment of the ministers was fundamentally irrational and they want the court to declare Ramaphosa's decision to retain them as unlawful‚ unconstitutional and invalid. The DA is also seeking an order reviewing the decisions to reappoint them and setting it aside.

“It is irrational to appoint manifestly unsuitable persons to the Cabinet. It is equally irrational to retain such persons in Cabinet‚ especially when the Constitutional Court and the North Gauteng High Court have made the pronouncements that they have. We contend that both are therefore unfit to hold executive office and must be removed.

“Whilst there are many ministers in Cabinet who are unfit to do their jobs‚ there are legal cases that are pending against these ministers that in fact declare them unfit‚” he added.

The DA is also asking the court to direct Ramaphosa to pay the costs of its application‚ jointly and severally with any other respondent who opposes the application. Dlamini and Gigaba are the other respondents in the matter.

“This is to ensure that if either Malusi Gigaba or Bathabile Dlamini choose to adopt Zuma-esque delay tactics in opposing this application‚ they are to pay out of their own pockets. South Africans will not bear the cost of millions of rands for errant ministers’ attempts to clear their names‚” said Maimane. “In the case of Gigaba‚ we are of the view that he is severely compromised; he has been found against. It would be wrong for the South African taxpayer to finance his legal defence.”