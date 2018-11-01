Minister of communication Nomvula Mokonyane revealed on Thursday that the total cost to company of the top three executives at the SABC was R12.1m.

The chief executive officer earns a remuneration package of R 5.1m‚ the chief operations officer earns R4m and the chief financial officer earns R3m.

These packages‚ however‚ were "significantly less than the previous crop of executive directors"‚ Mokonyane said.

She said the packages amounted to 1.1% of the current salary bill of the public broadcaster.