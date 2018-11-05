Lynne Brown, Malusi Gigaba to face the music

The report has not yet been finalised although the committee completed its inquiry in April, leading to concerns that it is being stalled. Business Day has seen a copy of the draft. Committee chairperson Zukisa Rantho said on Thursday that final corrections were being done, after which it would be adopted by the committee and sent to the National Assembly.

Several other politicians, including former deputy public enterprises minister Ben Martins are also on the list, as well as staff members of Gigaba and Brown.

Brown and Martins said yesterday they were unable to comment on a report they had not seen and Gigaba's spokesperson Vuyo Mkhize said he doubted that the minister could comment as he too had not seen it. There's a mounting pressure for Gigaba to resign after public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane ruled that he had lied under oath and violated the constitution in the matter of of the Oppenheimer family private international airport terminal at the OR Tambo International Airport, as reported by our sister publication the Sunday Times yesterday.

But Gigaba, whose sex video went viral on social media last week, has reportedly said he would not resign because of a smear campaign against him.

The report is scathing about both Brown and Gigaba, recommending a forensic inquiry into board appointments they made at Eskom, which in both cases comprised a large number of individuals linked to the Gupta family that has been accused of using connections with Zuma and his family to divert state resources towards their businesses.

A McKinsey spokesperson said: "We have not been provided with a copy of this leaked document, so it's impossible for us to comment on what it may or may not contain. We have conducted an extensive investigation, including over 110 interviews and a review of more than one million documents. We found no evidence to substantiate any allegations that our firm engaged in acts of corruption or bribery."