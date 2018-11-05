Pravin Gordhan tells SAA staff to 'clean out the dirt'

“It’s loss-making. We are unlikely to sort out the situation‚ so my view would be close it down‚” he told delegates at the conference.

Gordhan appeared to be against the selling of the airline.

The public enterprises minister said on Monday that those who stole money and property from SAA must pay it back. He said that whenever he spoke up about corruption‚ he ended up being attacked by Twitterbots.

‘‘Every time we talk the truth they [the corrupt] attack. If you all work together and shout together: ‘Pay back that damn money’‚ it makes it hard for them to do anything. We need some courage from you now — the courage to stand up for the right things otherwise this airline will not be saved.’’

The state-owned entity has struggled to generate a profit since 2011 and has come under fire for putting strain on the fiscus.

It recorded losses of R5.6bn in 2014-2015‚ R1.4bn in 2015-2016‚ R5.5bn in 2016-2017 and R 5.7bn in 2017-2018‚ and is running at a loss in 2018-2019. The airline has projected further losses until it breaks even in the 2020-2021 financial year. It has received R10bn in bailouts over the last two financial years and relies on a R19bn guarantee from the state to keep operating.