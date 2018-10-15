Entrepreneur driven round the bend at auction

Khazamula Maboko scored it big when he bought four cars for R457 000 in August.

Maboko, 57, of Roodepoort, said he had wanted to buy good cars to resell for a profit when he visited Gauteng Auctioneers in Fourways. But the plan backfired, he said.

Before the auction day, he attended a viewing and saw two Audis, a Renault and a VW Polo he fancied, he said.

A day later, he paid his deposit and successfully bid for the four cars and paid their full purchase fee, he said.

Maboko now has two of the cars and has not received papers to show ownership.

His problem started when he told Gauteng Auctioneers director Nazir Mohammed he did not have enough space at his home to park his lot. Four days later, he signed a consignment letter asking Mohammed to resell the cars, to which he verbally agreed.

"But somehow I got a call from Ricky of Gauteng Auctioneers, who said I must collect my cars as they were all ready for collection," he said.