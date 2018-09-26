No payment if the driver is in danger

Did you know that when a motorist damages your property in an emergency such as a hijacking his or her insurance can repudiate your claim as their client was faced with sudden emergency?

In the case of Samson vs Winn the court decided that where a motorist is placed in a situation of imminent danger he or she cannot be expected to react, in the agony of moment, with the same degree of judgment and skill as could be expected of them in normal circumstances when he or she has time to weigh pros and cons of the situation.

But this was not the case when an Auto & General client damaged Tinyiko Ngobeni's car in August.

Ngobeni, 31, of KwaThema, Springs, said on August 24 while she was driving from her doctor she used Smit Street in central Johannesburg, in order to go onto Albertina Sisulu Street.

At the robots of Smit and Nugget streets an Auto & General client, whose name is known to Consumer Line, bumped into her vehicle and the car of another motorist that was on her right.

She told the Auto & General client to stay there as they should not move from the accident scene until the police had arrived. However, the wrongdoer decided to reverse his car, further damaging hers and then he sped off Ngobeni said.

"I got back into my car, chased him down Joe Slovo and Sontonga streets and blocked him with my car."