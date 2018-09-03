Monitor your pension fund

Many employees depend on their pension fund for retirement, but most do not even know the name of the company fund, let alone the benefits they will get from it.

Consumer Line's experience shows that very few people take an interest in their pension funds.

Some people don't even know what benefits they or their children and other dependants should expect when they retire, die or resign from their companies.

Consumer Line has also observed that some fund administrators do not issue statements during the Section 14 transfer period.

Lesiba Tjikana, 50, of Mokopane in Limpopo has proof of the amount payable to him, but his fund administrator, SALT, paid far less than what he and his employer contributed.

At the time of resignation, Tjikana and his employers had contributed R19700 but was paid only R9000.

Tjikana resigned from Gus Security in February and was only paid after Consumer Line's intervention.

Dhiresh Domun of SALT Employee Benefits confirmed they have paid his money, but could not explain why he was only paid a portion of his pension.

SALT only agreed to pay the balance a few hours after Consumer Line sent them his benefit statements.