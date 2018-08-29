Man robbed while flying to work - Card fraudsters empty account in two hours

A passenger on board a flight from Johannesburg to Port Elizabeth was left penniless after fraudsters mysteriously stole close to R60 000 from his Absa credit card and cheque account in just less than two hours.

Thanks to Sowetan, his story has a happy ending.

Jeremiah Ngcobo, 58, of Protea Glen in Soweto had gone to Port Elizabeth for a meeting on July 27.

He got the shock of his life when - upon switching on his cellphone on arrival in Port Elizabeth from OR Tambo International Airport - he was greeted by a series of messages confirming the fraudulent transactions.

To Ngcobo's surprise, all the fraudulent activities took place while he was in possession of his bank cards.