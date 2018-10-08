Ubank hit for reckless lending.

Ubank has learnt the hard way not to lend its clients more than they can afford to repay.

It was found to have recklessly lent mineworker Mojalefa* R225 727 over five months without a proper credit assessment.

The National Credit Act states that a credit agreement will be deemed to be reckless if the credit provider fails to conduct an assessment or fails to foresee the loan will make the consumer over-indebted.

Mojalefa, who is from Lesotho and employed by Harmony Gold Mine, earns R6 792 a month and was required to repay R9 563 a month on his four loans.

He applied for a R17 967 loan from Ubank in 2015. While he was still paying off the loan, he applied for three more loans in the same year.