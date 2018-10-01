No comfort in faulty Bradlows lounge suite

Consumers have a right to return defective goods.

The Consumer Protection Act states a consumer has the right to return defective goods, within the first six months for a refund, exchange or have the goods repaired at the supplier's cost.

Neo Makhubela, 23, had exercised her right to have the goods exchanged, but later opted for a refund.

After Consumer Line stepped in, Bradlows agreed to credit her account with an amount of R27000 - the total she had paid since September 2017 - for a lounge suite she later discovered was defective.