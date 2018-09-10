Dealer leaves Kia owner stranded

However, Consumer Line saw the vehicle's service history that Rammekoa got from Kia Ormonde, which shows the car had clocked 90000km on December 20 2017.

She was assisted by Marvellous Ojuma who owns Eagle Cars, which operates from 183 Commissioner Street in Johannesburg, she said.

It had no spare keys, a service book or a roadworthy certificate, Rammekoa said.

She said signs that it was not roadworthy started showing three days after taking delivery as it failed to start when she tried to drive it on July 13.

The battery in the car looked new and the explanation Ojuma gave her was that it was flat because the car had been parked for a long time, she said.

"He then gave me the battery from the car that he was driving and took the one from my car and left," she said.

Her worst experience was when she was driving on a gravel road in Mahikeng, North West, and the car mysteriously slowed down.

She noticed smoke coming out of the bonnet.

"Its bumper fell off when it was being towed away."

She later learned from Kia Ormonde that the airconditioner pipes were exposed and that the car was previously damage and it might have been written off.

She said the dealership showed her that the car's kilometre readings were tempered with as it had clocked 90 000km in December.