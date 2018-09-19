Death certificate woes add to pain

Lizzy Poppy Malapela was found dead on the streets of Dennilton, Limpopo, in October last year and her body was later traced to a government mortuary.

Her mother Annie has not received her daughter's death certificate to enable her to apply for a government grant for her children, who are still of school-going age.

When they eventually traced her body to the government mortuary, Malapela approached Mhluzi Funerals to deal with the funeral arrangements, as she had bought funeral cover from them.

"To this day, the family has not received the death certificate and the department of home affairs cannot assist as no death notice was registered," said David Kgomo, who is assisting the family.

He said the department's officials told them they needed to get documents in the possession of Mhluzi Funerals.

"We were told that we needed to get a certificate of the cause of death from a doctor, then the funeral undertaker has to complete a certain section on the form before they could register a notice of death."

Kgomo has accused the director of Mhluzi, known only as Skhosana, of being the stumbling block.

"We were lucky because we did not need a death certificate to secure her grave at the cemetery," Kgomo said.

He said Mhluzi did not have a coffin to fit Lizzy's corpse and they asked for an extra R1000 for a bigger coffin.