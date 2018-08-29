How to be of help at accident scene

Being in an accident can be a traumatic experience and is something we all do our best to prevent.

There are better things that we could do on being the first to arrive at an accident scene than taking a video with our cellphones or stealing from the victims, as some people do.

Nthabiseng Moloi of MiWay Marketing said being the first to arrive at an accident scene can be as traumatic as being involved, as it is not always easy to know how best to help in cases where victims have experienced trauma.

"In some cases, our natural instinct to help those in pain is overridden by a fear of doing something wrong or perhaps accidentally making things worse, leaving many accident witnesses feeling helpless or paralysed with fear," Moloi said.

She said most of us were not able to provide much in the way of medical assistance, but that there were a few key actions we can all take in the event of an accident to assist those in need.

Here are a few tips to bear in mind should you find yourself in this unenviable situation:

If the victim is conscious and responsive, your first step is to provide comfort and reassurance;

Assure them that help is on its way and that you are there to assist until the professionals arrive;

It is also important that you do your best to keep them immobile, as excess movement can end up worsening their injuries;

Before providing any type of assistance, it is vital that you acquire consent from the victim;