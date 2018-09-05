Insurance policies a two-way street for client, firm

When an insurance policy is cancelled, many consumers tend to think it is an unfair business practice.

Recently, Consumer Line has been inundated with complaints from consumers who accused their insurance company of acting in bad faith by cancelling their insurances.

Nokuthula Gumede, 67, of section M at Umlazi location in Durban, complained that her insurance company has decided to cancel her car insurance policy.

She said on account of her age she has been having a number of accidents lately and believed that the decision taken by the insurance company was harsh and unfair.

Nthabiseng Moloi of MiWay gave this educational response as Gumede is not its client.

She said the contract aims to protect the insured against certain risks in exchange for a premium and the insurer relies on the insured to provide an accurate and honest picture of the nature of the risk, based on the answers given to a set of questions.

There are three main causes for policy cancellation.