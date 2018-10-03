Be careful when shopping online

Buying second hand goods is the most problematic sale on its own and worst still if it is online as the buyer can only rely on the image posted.

This is not because the seller cannot issue a warranty to have the car fixed within six months if there is a defect, but also because there is no certainly as to the legal transfer of ownership of its physical delivery.

Sihle Mabaso, 30, of Buckman Road in Hammarsdale wanted to buy a bakkie to convey his big family to and from church but ended up R10 000 poorer and still walks to church.

He said his credit rating was low and was always turned down each time he approached motor dealers in his neighbourhood when he decided to shop online.

He came across Frendeline Motors where he left his details to be contacted.

Mabaso said he was later called by a man who introduced himself as Sphesihle, his salesperson for the vehicle he wanted to buy.

The Toyota Hilux D4D he wanted to buy was sold for R91 000 at a deposit of R20 000, but Mabaso said he could only afford to pay half as he expected it to be 10% of the sales amount.