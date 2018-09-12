Something's cooking for scam victim

Help is on the way for Nokuthula Ngubane. She was swindled out of R20 000 after paying Tracey Williams of The Whacky Cake Heaven to set up a baking franchise which never materialised.

But a good Samaritan, Paul Maciel of The Cookery, responded to an article Sowetan published on August 15 about Ngubane's plight.

Maciel - who runs a social cooking school, writes about food and is in charge of several restaurants - offered to help Ngubane to set up her business free of charge.

Maciel explained: "So I will provide baking training, some basic baking equipment, baking trays, muffin trays, and also help design and develop a brand, and [help with] launching of the social media presence."

Already Maciel has helped register the company, said Ngubane.

Ngubane, 32, came across The Whacky Cake Heaven in October 2016 when surfing the internet. She made contact with Williams to enquire about a franchise.

Ngubane said she was given a breakdown of basic franchise options which outlined the kit content, earning potential and an overview.

All the entry options included a comprehensive starter kit plus business cards, car magnets, web page and an

e-mail address.

Ngubane explained that although she could not see the traceable information about the franchisor company, including contact details and details of professional

affiliations, she had thought The Whacky Cake Heaven was legitimate, based on the years of existence as shown on the company's website.