Sowetan Women's club re-launches

The Sowetan Women's club is back with a bang.

The re-launch was held at Oriana Restaurant, Peermont Mondior, Emperors Palace, on September 1.

Our first meeting was attended by more than 50 women.

Singer/songwriter and award winner LeAnne Dlamini was the guest speaker. In her speech, she motivated women to empower each other in whatever way possible.

Dlamini said she was excited about the women's club initiative as it creates an environment in which women can meet and motivate one another.

She told the audience to "End Girl Hate".

Dlamini said women should find themselves, and in between, to inspire each other or to work on themselves instead of attracting negativities.

"You can change the world by loving yourself, learning to love and inspire other women to love themselves," Dlamini said.

Kabelo Ringane and Donald Mokgale of Puns and Poets, had the audience eating out of their palms with their creative and entertaining rendition.

Sowetan's trade marketing manager Lorraine Mofokeng told the audience the club was launched in 1998 to empower female readers in business and personal life, and to provide opportunities.