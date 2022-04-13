WATCH | Ramaphosa hears first-hand accounts of losses, missing family members in KZN floods

The area, which borders a river, has seen several homes destroyed. Ramaphosa visited the home of the Gwala family, who lost a member in the flooding.

Mabel Gwala, 69, was washed away on Monday and has not been seen since.

Her niece, Londi Gwala, explained what happened.

“They phoned me and told me the house is getting very bad. At that time when they were trying to take things out of the room, that is when the water came. While she was taking things it swept her away and that was the last time we saw her.”