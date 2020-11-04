Four provinces in firing line as floods, hail, high winds are predicted

Damaging hail, potentially destructive wind and localised flooding could be on the way as a storm hits Gauteng, the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga on Thursday.

The SA Weather Service issued a warning on Wednesday ahead of the expected inclement weather.

Meanwhile, Eskom said it was attending to major outages in Gauteng as people around the province were experiencing extended power interruption caused by multiple network faults associated with storms.

Affected areas included Lanseria, Morningside, Muldersdrift, Paulshof, Petervale, Soweto and Zandspruit.