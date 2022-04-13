Expect rain at Easter and above average downpours inland for autumn and winter

SA is likely to experience above normal rainfall in the northeast and below normal rainfall in the southwest during late autumn and early winter.

That's according to a multimodel rainfall forecast by the SA Weather Service (Saws) on expected weather patterns between April and August.

“Temperatures are expected to be above normal for most of the country with the exception of minimum temperatures over the southern parts,” Saws said in its seasonal climate watch brief issued at the end of March.

“The expected above normal rainfall for the northeastern parts of the country during late autumn to early winter provides a good opportunity for water reservoirs to replenish in the summer rainfall regions.”

Saws said there was likely to be an increased risk for waterlogging in areas receiving excessive rainfall that could cause crop damage. “However, the southwestern part, which normally receives significant rainfall during early winter, is expected to receive mostly below normal rainfall.

“Decision makers are encouraged to advise farmers in these regions to practise soil and water conservation, proper water harvesting and storage and other appropriate farming practices.”