×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Paramedics carry patient across river and washed-away roads in KwaDukuza

13 April 2022 - 10:44
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
IPSS Medical Rescue paramedics responded to a call alerting them to an elderly woman having difficulty breathing in Shakaville in KwaDukuza.
IPSS Medical Rescue paramedics responded to a call alerting them to an elderly woman having difficulty breathing in Shakaville in KwaDukuza.
Image: supplied

KwaZulu-Natal paramedics had to carry a patient across a river and washed-away roads to an awaiting ambulance on Wednesday morning.

IPSS Medical Rescue said paramedics responded to a call alerting them to an elderly woman having difficulty breathing in Shakaville in KwaDukuza.

“Due to flooded rivers and damage from the rains, medics had to carry the patient across rivers and washed-away roads to the ambulance. The patient was treated and stabilised by IPSS advanced life support before she was transported to hospital,” IPSS said.

Wednesday, 13 April 2022 Chakaville IPSS Medical responded to call this morning in Chakaville, where an elderly lady...

Posted by IPSS Medical Rescue on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

The team thanked community members who assisted in ensuring the patient received medical treatment.

TimesLIVE

Rain damage likely to result in drinking water shortage in KZN

Households across KwaZulu-Natal were without water on Wednesday after heavy rain in the province.
News
3 hours ago

EFF and DA unite in call for ‘inhumane’ load-shedding to be halted in KZN amid flood devastation

The EFF said implementing power cuts in affected areas was "inhumane" and would "actively aid the trauma, dislocation and death of our people".
News
3 hours ago

Durban floods affect electricity‚ water‚ burials and healthcare services

At least 45 people had lost their lives during devastating storms that battered KwaZulu-Natal by on Tuesday afternoon, leaving destruction in their ...
News
4 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

TimesLIVE Video
Tankers float away, homes flooded as rain batters KwaZulu-Natal