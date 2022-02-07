News

KZN mom carrying baby disappears while crossing flooded river

07 February 2022 - 14:10
Police and paramedics are conducting a search using drones and dogs after a mother and her baby were swept away in the Mvoti River in KZN on Monday morning.
Police and paramedics are conducting a search using drones and dogs after a mother and her baby were swept away in the Mvoti River in KZN on Monday morning.
Image: Medi Response

Police in KwaZulu-Natal are conducting a search for a mother and her baby after they were swept away in the Mvoti River in KwaDukuza on Monday morning.

Heavy rains in the province have caused rivers to swell after a week of flood warnings from the SA Weather Service. 

A Medi Response search and rescue (SAR) unit, together with the police K9 SAR, KwaDukuza municipal lifeguards and police divers started the search, which included deploying drones and rescue dogs to find the missing pair. 

According to Medi Response, the mother was carrying her baby on her back while crossing the river when they were both swept away.

Witnesses managed to get to safety and called for help.

TimesLIVE

Body found in Emmarentia Dam

Gauteng police confirmed the body of an unidentified man was found in Emmarentia Dam on Monday.
News
6 days ago

Three drownings and one rescue in the Western Cape at the weekend

Police have opened an inquest after the death of a 10-year-old girl who drowned on Saturday at Gordons Bay in the Western Cape, while police divers ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...
‘I didn’t sexually harass anyone’ Judge Mlambo defends allegations at chief ...