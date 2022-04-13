Durban floods affect electricity‚ water‚ burials and healthcare services

At least 45 people had lost their lives during devastating storms that battered KwaZulu-Natal by on Tuesday afternoon, leaving destruction in their wake since Sunday.

The provincial education department also confirmed that among the deceased were seven pupils and one teacher.

In a statement on Tuesday, co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka said the latest reports indicated more than 45 people had lost their lives as a result of heavy rain.

This number looks set to rise as more incidents are reported.

eThekwini municipality said the city had suffered an unprecedented amount of damage to infrastructure though landslides‚ flooding and washaways overnight.

“The city’s emergency personnel have been responding to calls throughout the night and have been working around the clock to restore services as soon as possible. The city calls on the public to be patient and understanding as there will be delays in restoring services‚” said municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela on Tuesday.

He said numerous areas suffered water and electricity outages caused by loss or damage to infrastructure. There were also incidents of looting of warehouses and damaged cellphone towers.

“There are several major high voltage substations which [were] flooded and are inaccessible. Crews will be working in shifts until the high voltage supplies are restored. Some substations will need to be rebuilt and this may cause extended delays‚” Mayisela explained.