Sassa offers food parcels to desperate families in KZN
The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) in KwaZulu-Natal has called on those in dire need to apply for relief in the form of food parcels as a temporary means to avert hunger during lockdown.
KZN Sassa spokesperson Sandy Godlwana outlined which households are eligible:
- if a breadwinner in the family has died and an application is made within 12 months of date of death;
- if everyone in a household is unemployed and needs government help in the form of food parcels;
- if you cannot work for medical reasons for a period of six months;
- those who have had disasters in their communities, such as floods and fires; and
- those receiving temporary disability grants that lapsed in March 2020.
"There is a lot of fake news circulating about who qualifies and how to get help. Unfortunately these fake messages have incorrect details for the Sassa call centres," said Godlwana.
Due to challenges to get through to the Sassa national toll-free number, the agency has dedicated two contact numbers for those seeking social relief:
- 033 846 3400 (for calls); and
- 071 607 1514 (for WhatsApp).
"An appeal is made to everyone who might know of someone in dire need of help to not hesitate but approach Sassa," added Godlwana.
Those who are eligible for food parcels will have to provide their name, identity number, physical address, contact number and a short reason for their request.
