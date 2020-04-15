Sassa offers food parcels to desperate families in KZN

"There is a lot of fake news circulating about who qualifies and how to get help. Unfortunately these fake messages have incorrect details for the Sassa call centres," said Godlwana.

Due to challenges to get through to the Sassa national toll-free number, the agency has dedicated two contact numbers for those seeking social relief:

033 846 3400 (for calls); and

071 607 1514 (for WhatsApp).

"An appeal is made to everyone who might know of someone in dire need of help to not hesitate but approach Sassa," added Godlwana.

Those who are eligible for food parcels will have to provide their name, identity number, physical address, contact number and a short reason for their request.