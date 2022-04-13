WATCH | Hunt for 5 crocodiles washed away from KZN farm during floods
Crocodiles on a farm near Tongaat, north of Durban, were washed away during the devastating floods that hit KwaZulu-Natal.
Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife spokesperson Musa Mntambo told TimesLIVE on Wednesday 12 crocodiles had been washed away from the Crocodile Creek Farm between Tongaat and Ballito.
According to its website the Crocodile Creek Farm has “roughly 6,000 Nile crocodiles, slender-snouted crocodiles, West African dwarf crocodiles, American alligators, deadly mambas and a wide array of snakes, tortoises, rabbits and wild monkeys”.
Mntambo said: “Seven crocodiles have been recaptured and we are looking for the outstanding five.
WATCH: 12 crocodiles were washed away from Crocodile Creek farm in Tongaat during the floods. Seven were found, Five are still at large. One seems to have made its way to the river mouth.— Suthentira Govender (@SuthentiraG) April 13, 2022
Video: via social media@TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/LzxIKFAqyJ
“We suspect they might have moved towards the Tongaat River which is less than a kilometre from the farm.”
A video circulating on social media platforms, which appears to be have been captured by private security officials, shows a large crocodile at the Tongaat River mouth which leads into the ocean.
