Search resumes for three missing KZN flood victims
Rescue workers resumed their search on Friday morning for three people, including a 15-year-old boy, who went missing during heavy rain in the iLembe district in the north of KwaZulu-Natal.
IPSS Medical Rescue's Paul Herbst told TimesLIVE that police search and rescue, the K9 unit, National Sea Rescue Institute and the IPSS aquatic division were combing the banks and waters of the Nonoti and Mvoti rivers for the three people who were washed away during the deadly floods on Tuesday afternoon.
#sapsKZN 1/2 Police Divers from DBN #SAR, DBN & Umhlali #K9SAR, IPSS Medical Rescue and NSRI station 41 will resume search efforts today at 2 seperate locations today at Nonoti river in Darnall where it is suspected that a 15yr- old boy drowned on 12/11 ME pic.twitter.com/8R9oidcXw6— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) November 15, 2019
The 15-year-old boy and an adult were swept away from the Soweto Bridge in Darnall while a 62-year-old drowned in the Mvoti river in the Nsuze area.
On Wednesday afternoon, the body of a seven-year-old boy, who was swept off the Soweto Bridge, was recovered in the Nonoti River.