South Africa

Search resumes for three missing KZN flood victims

By NIVASHNI NAIR - 15 November 2019 - 14:54
Rescue workers resumed their search on Friday morning for three people who went missing during the deadly floods in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday
Rescue workers resumed their search on Friday morning for three people who went missing during the deadly floods in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday
Image: supplied

Rescue workers resumed their search on Friday morning for three people, including a 15-year-old boy, who went missing during heavy rain in the iLembe district in the north of KwaZulu-Natal.

IPSS Medical Rescue's Paul Herbst told TimesLIVE that police search and rescue, the K9 unit, National Sea Rescue Institute and the IPSS aquatic division were combing the banks and waters of the Nonoti and Mvoti rivers for the three people who were washed away during the deadly floods on Tuesday afternoon.

The 15-year-old boy and an adult were swept away from the Soweto Bridge in Darnall while a 62-year-old drowned in the Mvoti river in the Nsuze area.

On Wednesday afternoon, the body of a seven-year-old boy, who was swept off the Soweto Bridge, was recovered in the Nonoti River.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Another 'tornado' spotted in KZN amid storm warning
#KFCProposal couple open up on SA's 'tastiest' love story
X