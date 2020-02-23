WATCH | One dead after flash floods sweep vehicles off bridge in KZN

Three vehicles were swept off a bridge by flash floods, claiming the life of a 28-year-old woman while others managed to escape to higher ground on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast on Saturday evening.

Heavy rain caused flooding in the Nonoti and Kwadakuza areas.

IPSS Medical Rescue were alerted to vehicles being washed off a low lying bridge in the Nonoti area, setting in motion a rescue operation. SAPS K9 search and rescue and the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) were also notified.

Video footage of the search was shared by Dasen Thathiah on Twitter.