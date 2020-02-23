South Africa

WATCH | One dead after flash floods sweep vehicles off bridge in KZN

By Staff Reporter - 23 February 2020 - 09:57
The missing woman's body was recovered about 1km downstream. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Ivan Kokoulin

Three vehicles were swept off a bridge by flash floods, claiming the life of a 28-year-old woman while others managed to escape to higher ground on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast on Saturday evening.

Heavy rain caused flooding in the Nonoti and Kwadakuza areas.

IPSS Medical Rescue were alerted to vehicles being washed off a low lying bridge in the Nonoti area, setting in motion a rescue operation. SAPS K9 search and rescue and the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) were also notified.

Video footage of the search was shared by Dasen Thathiah on Twitter.

“On the teams arrival it was established that three vehicles were washed away and that three occupants, including a child, managed to escape to higher ground,” IPSS said in a statement.

“Unfortunately a 28-year-old female lost her footing and got caught in the strong flowing water and was swept away.”

Rescuers from IPSS and NSRI searched the river for the missing woman while police K9 Dante and his handler Clinton, searched the flood plains alongside the river.

“Approximately 1km downstream, with the assistance of K9 Dante, the female’s body was located 3m up in a tree.

“Our condolences go out to her family and friends,” said IPSS.

