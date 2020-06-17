South Africa

KZN disaster management teams on alert in anticipation of heavy rains

By Lwandile Bhengu - 17 June 2020 - 14:28
Disaster management teams have been put on alert after warnings about heavy rains and possible flooding in parts of KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

KwaZulu-Natal disaster management teams have been placed on high alert in anticipation of heavy rains expected to hit northern parts of the province on Wednesday.

Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka said that reports received from weather service SAWS indicated that the uMkhanyakude and King Cetshwayo districts may experience heavy rains from Wednesday afternoon until Thursday that might lead to localised flooding.

The province has become known for devastating floods. At least 44 people were killed, 193 injured and 30,000 affected by storms in the province between November 2019 and January this year.

In February, premier Sihle Zikalala announced plans to have the province classified as a disaster area because of the storms.

Hlomuka urged communities to take steps to keep safe.

“We are appealing to communities residing in low-lying areas to seek shelter until the adverse weather passes. We are also appealing to parents and teachers to ensure that pupils use safe routes to and back from school,” said Hlomuka.

