Rescue workers recover body of heroic KZN teen washed away in floods
The body of a heroic KwaZulu-Natal teenager, who dived into a raging river to save his seven-year-old neighbour, has been recovered almost a week after he was swept away.
IPSS's Paul Herbst confirmed that Thandokuhle Nzuza's body washed up on the banks of the river in the vicinity of the Darnall Mill, outside KwaDukuza.
According to reports, the Darnall teenager dived into the river to save his neighbour, Bandile Makhoba, who had been washed away during the deadly floods last week.
Police search and rescue, the K9 unit, National Sea Rescue Institute and the IPSS aquatic division combed the banks and waters of the Nonoti River searching for Nzuza and Makhoba.
Makhoba's body was discovered on Wednesday.