WATCH | Tornado (or possibly a funnel cloud) filmed in KZN amid storm warning

Another “tornado” was spotted forming in KwaZulu-Natal, this time in Bergville, in the central part of the province.

In a video posted on Facebook on Thursday, Storm Report SA quoted a witness who said the “tornado” had touched the ground multiple times.

This comes as the province reels after a tornado left a swathe of destruction in New Hanover and Greytown, north of Pietermaritzburg, on Tuesday.

But Ayanda Ntsele, a forecaster at the SA Weather Service office in Durban, said a “funnel cloud” and not a tornado had been spotted in the Bergville area.

Explaining the difference between a tornado and a funnel cloud, she said: “We have not confirmed a tornado yet because it was not visible on our radar. It didn’t touch the ground, but remained in the air, so it was a funnel cloud.