Illegal dumping affects us and the environment

Recent floods in KZN were mostly caused by blocked drains

It is no longer uncommon to see or find huge piles of wastes, old house items, construction waste or used products dumped by the roadside, in forests and non-designated dumping sites.



This trend is on the rise and is increasingly becoming a problem because it hinders the objective of keeping the environment clean and can have a serious impact on our lives. Illegal dumping in water drains could pose a significant problem in the case of flooding...