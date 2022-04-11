eThekwini’s new leadership collective preaches unity and embrace after resounding victory

History repeated itself in eThekwini on Sunday when the ANC region reelected Zandile Gumede as their leader, but this time she comes with baggage and is likely to step aside before she takes office.

Following a fierce contest over months, Gumede beat eThekwini speaker and President Cyril Ramaphosa ally Thabani Nyawose by an overwhelming margin, clinching the powerful position of chair in the ANC’s biggest region in the country.