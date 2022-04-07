×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Mxolisi Kaunda says efforts under way to tackle rising crime in eThekwini metro

07 April 2022 - 09:31
eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said the metro is not immune to crime due to the high population in the city centre.
eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said the metro is not immune to crime due to the high population in the city centre.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Efforts are under way to curb rampant crime in the eThekwini metro to ensure the safety of residents and businesses, mayor Mxolisi Kaunda says. 

Speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday, Kaunda raised concerns about the rising crime rate in the metro which he said accounted for nearly half of criminal incidents in the province. 

He said measures to curb this include heightened police visibility in the city centre and the recruitment of 200 additional metro police. The mayor said the city employs 200 new police officers annually. 

He said urban migration is one of the factors that contribute to increasing levels of crime in the metro. 

“We are the only metro in the province, so people migrate here. We have more than 4-million people living in this city, therefore we can’t be immune to crime because this is where the economic activities are concentrated.”

Civilians, public servants including councillors and traditional leaders are all equally affected by crime, said Kaunda. 

“We are concerned about the ongoing killings of public representatives and mass killings that we are observing in our city. To accelerate our fight against crime, we met the minister of police Bheki Cele to assess the progress in the implementation of crime prevention plans.”  

The city centre has seen an increase in business robberies while townships including Umlazi, Kwamashu and Inanda have the highest rates of murder and sexual offences.

Police stations in these areas dominated the latest crime statistics for the third quarter of 2021/2022. 

The Durban Central police station is listed among the top 30 stations that recorded the most serious crimes between October and December 2021.

The Umlazi, Durban Central and Inanda police stations are in the top 30 that recorded the most serious offences including rape, sexual assault and murder. 

Inanda, KwaMashu E and Umlazi also had among the highest murder rates in the same period. 

Kaunda said high levels of crime in the province and city centre not only threaten the safety of residents but also investment prospects for businesses that are targets of crime. 

RECORDED | eThekwini mayor briefs media on appointment of municipal manager

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda is briefing the media on Wednesday on planned adjustments and improvements in service delivery and the appointment of ...
News
22 hours ago

eThekwini mayor denies instigating July riots, looting

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has accused criminal syndicates of having used the anger over the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma to ...
News
1 month ago

ANC maintains grip on eThekwini as Kaunda scrapes through

The ANC has retained the mayoral chain in eThekwini, with the party's Mxolisi Kaunda scoring a crucial victory.
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

eThekwini mayor briefs media
NASA astronaut speaks about spending 355 days in space