ANC expects big turnout as ex-mayor Zandile Gumede returns to court

Supporters of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede are expected to descend on Durban's high court in numbers as she makes an appearance on Tuesday, alongside 21 others accused of fraud, corruption and racketeering.

Gumede faces more than 2,000 charges related to the R320m solid waste project.

Ntando Khuzwayo, spokesperson for ANC branches in region, said they had devised a strategy to have two groups attend the matter which has been set down for two days.

“Definitely there is going to be a big turnout outside court. We are expecting a lot more supporters now that the lockdown restrictions have eased,” said Khuzwayo.

Gumede is charged alongside former city manager Sipho Nzuza, who parted ways with the municipality after a full council voted in favour of his contract being terminated.