Operation Dudula-backed march over student's death stalls in Durban

A march by residents, supported by Operation Dudula, to demand justice for a student who died under mysterious circumstances was called off on Sunday in Durban.

According to the organisers and posters, the event was intended to seek justice for 23-year-old Durban University of Technology student Sphesihle Duma who was killed under mysterious circumstances on March 24.

Duma, known as “Sips” to her friends, was a third-year dramatic arts student from Sundumbili, Mandeni. Her body was found floating at South Beach.

Posters for the march were advertised under the Operation Dudula banner but deputy chairperson Dan Radebe said they were slightly misleading.

Radebe told TimesLIVE he was in Durban and would be at the march in solidarity.

“It is not organised by Operation Dudula as the posters say but we will be there supporting them because what they are marching for is in line with our beliefs. These are our children so it’s our duty to protect them,” he said.