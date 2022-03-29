South Africa

Corruption trial against Gumede and 17 others to resume in Durban

29 March 2022 - 10:15
Orrin Singh Reporter
Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede is expected back in court on Tuesday. She and 21 others are charged in a R320m corruption case.
Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede is expected back in court on Tuesday. She and 21 others are charged in a R320m corruption case.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The R320m corruption case against former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and her 17 co-accused will resume in court on Tuesday.

Gumede and her co-accused, who include ousted eThekwini municipal manager Sipho Nzuza and the former chairperson of the infrastructure committee Mondli Mthembu, will appear on various charges related to a Durban Solid Waste tender which is alleged to have been irregularly awarded to four companies in 2016, shortly after Gumede took office as mayor.

Gumede has been charged with the contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act among other charges.

Supporters of the former mayor have vowed to be present at court.

This is a developing story. 

TimesLIVE

ANC expects big turnout as ex-mayor Zandile Gumede returns to court

Ntando Khuzwayo, spokesperson for ANC branches in region, said they they had devised a strategy to have two groups attend Zandile Gumede's court ...
News
15 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Anti-xenophobia and Operation Dudula protesters meet in Johannesburg
Tears flow in court as Ntuthuko Shoba sentenced for mudering Tshegofatso Pule