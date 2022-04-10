×

South Africa

ANC KZN nominations under way

By Zimasa Matiwane and Kgothatso Madisa - 10 April 2022 - 17:32
Friend of the conference - businessman Sandile Zungu with regional secretary contender Musa Ncika during nominations.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

After a delay of several hours, the ANC regional conference in eThekwini began with no surprises in nominations but a notable absence of four nominees from the Zandile Gumede slate.

Only Musa Nciki, who is running for regional secretary on Gumede's slate, accepted nomination in person, while the other three contenders on the slate accepted via written letters.

On Thabani Nyawose's slate, all contenders for the five positions of regional officials were present at the plenary and accepted nomination in person.

Delegates are now waiting for ballot papers to be printed in accordance with candidates who have accepted nomination for voting to begin.

Nyawose and Gumede are standing for regional chairperson.

Thembo Ntuli accepted nomination for deputy chairperson. Musa Nciki is standing for regional secretary while Nkosenhle Madlala is up for deputy secretary. Zoe Shabalala is up for treasurer.

Mthunzi Dlamini accepted nomination for deputy chairperson.

Bheki Ntuli is contesting the position of regional secretary while Thanduxolo Sabelo is up for deputy regional secretary.

Ntokozo Sibiya is nominated for the treasurer position.

Provincial spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela told TimesLIVE the conference agreed that regional task team (RTT) members would not be allocated voting status.

TimesLIVE

