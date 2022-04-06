Direct flights between Durban and Zimbabwe take off

Direct flights between Durban and Zimbabwe took off on Tuesday.

Airlink’s Embraer ERJ135 regional jet was welcomed with a water salute as it touched down at King Shaka International Airport.

KwaZulu-Natal economic development, tourism and environmental affairs MEC Ravi Pillay said the new route would boost tourism.

“This new route will improve leisure and business travel, which, in turn, will help our tourism sector’s recovery from the devastation of Covid-19 and the associated restrictions under which it has had to labour for so long. The air route opens the door to an altogether new era of air-based trade between Durban and its surrounds and Harare.”

Airlink CEO and MD Rodger Foster underscored the commercial and tourism importance of Durban and Harare, which were important Airlink markets.

“We believe our new service will promote commerce and tourism between the cities, as well as the province and Zimbabwe. Non-stop flights are popular, because they are more convenient and save time for travellers,” he said.